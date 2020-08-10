Constitution amendment needed before enacting anti-hopping law, says minister

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Constitution needs to be amended first before an anti-hopping law can be enacted as it currently provides for freedom of association, de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said.

He said the amendment would have to be made to stipulate that there was no freedom of association.

“Only then can we formulate an anti-hopping law so that it will not contravene the Federal Constitution,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Takiyuddin said that apart from the constitution, the electoral system and its relevant laws would have to be amended.

He said this was why assemblymen or MPs could not be removed for defecting to another party.

“We need to look for an alternative. But right now, it would be fair to wait for the outcome of the case in Penang,” he said, referring to the four assemblymen who defected recently.

The four are Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam), Zolkifly Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang), Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Acheh).

“Let the Penang government bring the matter to court and let the court decide,” he said.

“Only then will the federal government decide if it wants to enact an anti-hopping law.”



