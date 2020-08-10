Guan Eng charged with abuse of power over tunnel project

BUTTERWORTH: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng was charged at the Sessions Court here today with abuse of power in relation to the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and main roads project, just days after claiming trial to another charge of asking for bribes in connection with the same project.

He was accused of abusing his power as chief minister under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 by seeking gratification of RM3.3 million to appoint Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli’s company to build the project.

He was alleged to have committed the offence between January 2011 and August 2017 on the 28th floor of Komtar.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of gratification.

Lim, who was represented by lawyers Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh, RSN Rayer and V Vemal Arasan, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid.

Deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Akram Gharib, Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar and Francine Cheryl Rajendram prosecuted.

Last Friday, Lim was accused of seeking a 10% cut from the profits of the project.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at The Gardens Hotel in Kuala Lumpur in March 2011.

If found guilty, he will face a maximum 20 years in jail and a fine of up to five times the alleged gratification solicited.

MORE TO COME



