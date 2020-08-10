MP questions threat of action against whistleblower

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir has urged police to investigate a whistleblower’s claim about illegal gambling and cigarette trade activities in the Sungai Buloh area instead of threatening legal action against the informant.

He said any move to investigate the whistleblower would discourage the public from providing information about criminal activities.

Akmal said it would also affect the credibility of enforcement authorities as they appeared to be “punishing” informants and whistleblowers while allowing criminals to go free.

Recently, an individual posted under a Facebook account called “Hot Burger Malaysia” alleging that authorities were covering up illegal gambling and illicit cigarette trade activities in Sungai Buloh. The posting included video recordings of the premises.

He alleged that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and police received bribes from illegal gambling syndicates to allow them to continue operating.

The individual also claimed he had reported the matter to the authorities before but no action had been taken.

Following that, Sungai Buloh district police chief Shafa’aton Abu Bakar denied the allegations, calling them hearsay.

Shafa’aton said the allegations had tarnished the police’s image and reputation. He said that following the post, police conducted six raids and found that five premises had been abandoned and only one was still operating.

Akmal, who is also the PKR Youth leader, said that instead of punishing the whistleblower, the authorities should be protecting him.

“There are many parties who do not agree with this expose because they may be directly involved. The whistleblower was taking a big risk in publishing this on Facebook,” he said.

He said his party was prepared to provide legal services to the whistleblower if action was taken against him..

“We haven’t approached him directly yet, but if he is willing, we are ready to meet and discuss with him in private,” he said.



