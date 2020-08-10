PPBM divisions can’t quit by themselves, says Selangor chief

SHAH ALAM: Selangor PPBM has denied claims that several party divisions in the state have been crippled and dissolved.

State party chairman Abdul Rashid Asari said the dissolution of a division could not happen with only a few committee members or a group of members announcing they were quitting the party.

“To understand this issue, I call on all Bersatu members to refer to Clause 19.9 and Clause 19.10 of the party’s constitution.

“For dissolution (of a division), please refer to Clause 30 of the constitution. This can only be done after 14 days’ notice has been given by the division secretary (Clause 18.7) to hold the special meeting,” he told a press conference, here, today.

He said division committee members who wished to quit Bersatu, only needed to dissolve the committee, not the whole division, because the registration certificate was issued by the Registrar of Societies and the party’s Supreme Council.

Abdul Rashid, who is a PPBM vice-president, said news about the dissolution of party divisions was unfounded. The divisions still existed, he said.

“If they (division committees) have been dissolved, the Supreme Council can convene a special meeting to reappoint the committee members. What happens now is that only a few members are leaving the party. To me, such a claim is nothing more than political talk and they do not understand the party’s methods,” he said.

Last weekend, members of Kuala Selangor, Klang and Bangi divisions announced the dissolution of their respective branches, after their division heads, committee members and grassroot members quit the party with immediate effect.

However, Abdul Rashid said he had yet to receive any application from any of the division members, including the heads of the three divisions to close the divisions.

He said division heads who quit the party would have action taken against them, in line with the party constitution.

“This is to ensure that members at the divisional level, whose leaders have left the party, are not continually being victimised by the behaviour and actions of such leaders. The party’s state-level leadership will take the necessary action to ensure these divisions could conduct their activities as before,” he said.

Asked whether Selangor PPBM might be affected if a large number of members quit the party, Abdul Rashid said what was reported only involved a small number, while the state had 54,000 registered members.

He noted that Perikatan Nasional had submitted an application to the Registrar of Societies last week to register the coalition.



