Sumatra volcano ash heading to northern, eastern states

KUALA LUMPUR: Ash and dust from this morning’s Mount Sinabung volcano eruption in Sumatra are expected to enter Malaysian airspace at the Melaka Straits as well as northern and east coast states of the peninsula tonight.

Meteorological Department director-general Jailan Simon said the volcanic ash is expected to affect Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

“This situation can also affect flight operations at an altitude of between 1,500 and 5,000 metres,” he said in a statement today.

However, Jailan said there is no cause to worry as the situation is not expected to affect the country’s air quality.

He said this was based on the model generated by MetMalaysia and predictions from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Darwin, Australia.

Air quality readings nationwide were normal, he said.



