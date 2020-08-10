Umno Youth wants party to contest under BN banner in next elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth is keen to contest under Barisan Nasional’s (BN) banner in the next general election, says its chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with the wing’s national exco at Putra World Trade Centre, he said the youth wing has suggested to Umno leaders to contest under BN in GE15.

“We feel that BN is still strong and close to the people,” he said, adding that they welcomed other parties such as PAS and PPBM to contest under the BN banner.

Asyraf said Umno Youth hoped to avoid three-corner contests in the next elections.

He said the youth wing supported the Umno leadership’s decision against joining Perikatan Nasional (PN) as one of the component parties. “PN is not a registered party after all.”

He said the current government is fragile as it has only received 111 votes from MPs in the removal of the former speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

On the Slim by-election, Asyraf said Umno Youth has mooted its Tanjung Malim chief, Zaidi Aziz, as a likely candidate. He said they suggested Zaidi as a way to attract more young voters.

He said they have formed the election machinery led by Perak Umno Youth chief Arrif Abdul Majid to campaign for the by-election.

“I have held a meeting with MIC and MCA Youth regarding this movement and I have also received support from Armada and PAS youth. We will launch the machinery on the same day as nomination day (Aug 15),” he said.

Commenting on the Sabah election, Asyraf said Sabah Umno has autonomy to decide on its candidates.

“We have held a meeting with Sabah Umno Youth last week and will launch our election machinery in Kundasang this week,” he said.



