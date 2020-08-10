Woman nabbed over Covid-19 supermarket scare

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have detained a woman for investigations into a claim that a supermarket in Seberang Jaya was closed after being visited by a Covid-19 patient yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Shafee Abd Samad said the woman, a 33-year-old trader, was detained yesterday following a police report lodged by the manager of the supermarket.

He said the woman was alleged to have posted a status on her Facebook account which read: “The suspected case at Flat Tuna has been confirmed positive. The patient went shopping at Billion, Bandar Sunway. Billion has been closed until a date to be announced later for sanitisation”.

Shafee said the posting was widely shared but had been later refuted by the supermarket management.

“Describing the allegation as slanderous, the management then lodged a police report,” he said.

Shafee said in the initial investigation, the woman had admitted making the posting after getting information about the matter from a WhatsApp group. She said she had the intention of reminding her friends to be extra cautious.

However, she also admitted that she did not verify the authenticity of the information she received before sharing it.

“The woman said she had deleted the initial post upon knowing the truth,” he said but it had already gone viral on social media.

