Almost 70,000 unemployed under EIS, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost 70,000 jobless Malaysians registered for the Employment Insurance System (EIS) since January this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Human Resources Minister M Saravanan said the highest number of individuals were from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur at 19,914 and 17,972 respectively. This was followed by Penang with 7,426 individuals.

Putrajaya recorded the lowest number of applicants with 73.

Others were from Johor (5,549), Kedah (3,468), Kelantan (360), Melaka (1,170), Negeri Sembilan (621), Pahang (1,943), Perak (2,226), Terengganu (746) and Perlis (309).

Sabah and Sarawak also saw a significant number of people registering for the EIS with 2,897 and 2,227 applicants, while Labuan saw 167.

Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) had asked about the number of jobless Malaysians from January to June this year.

The EIS, which was introduced in June 2018, is managed by the Social Security Organisation. Both employers and employees contribute about 0.2% of the employee’s salary to the system. The rate of contribution and benefit is however calculated at a maximum wage cap of RM4,000.

The EIS does not cover retirement, voluntary resignations, expiry of fixed term contracts or dismissals due to misconduct.



