Guan Eng, wife and business associate charged with abuse of power, money laundering

BUTTERWORTH: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, his wife Betty Chew and her business associate Phang Li Koon were charged at the Sessions Court here today with abuse of power and money laundering.

They were charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Lim was charged with abusing his power as chief minister and tender board chairman of the Penang Development Corporation.

He was accused of giving gratification worth RM372,009 to Chew through Excel Property Management & Consultancy Sdn Bhd by ensuring that Magnificent Emblem Sdn Bhd was offered a project for foreign workers’ dorms at Juru and Batu Kawan.

The project in question, worth RM11.61 million, was for dorms at Lot 631, Mukim 13, Juru, Central Seberang Perai and part of Lot 282, Mukim 13, Batu Kawan, South Seberang Perai.

The offence was allegedly committed between Aug 19, 2013 and March 3, 2016.

Phang was charged with abetting Lim under Section 28 (1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009.

Chew meanwhile was charged with three counts of laundering the RM372,009 from a Public Bank account registered at the Taman Melaka Raya branch between Oct 7, 2013 and March 3, 2016.

She was accused of receiving the money in three tranches: the first, RM87,009, between Aug 7, 2013 and Aug 4, 2014; the second, RM180,000, between Sept 3, 2014 and Aug 11, 2015; and the third, RM105,000, between Sept 4, 2015 and March 3, 2016.

The judge set bail of RM50,000 with one surety each for the trio who claimed trial to the charges.

Case mention will be held on Oct 16.

