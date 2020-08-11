Interrupted repeatedly, MP fails to debate on Tabung Haji

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP today failed to put his views across on discrepancies found in a damning report on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) released in 2018 because the former chairman of the fund kept interrupting him.

The report highlighted illegal dividend distributions since 2014, assets shrinkage of more than RM4 billion and claims of accounting irregularities to mask a higher profit.

Mujahid Yusof Rawa (PH-Parit Buntar) was debating on TH’s affairs in the Dewan Rakyat when Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-PH), who is ex-chairman of TH, interjected to present his side of the story.

Mujahid told Azeez to stop interrupting him as the latter had stated his views earlier.

“Speaker, this is my floor. I only have five more minutes,” Mujahid told Deputy Speaker Azalina Othman Said.

Shortly after, Azeez interjected again, prompting another opposition MP to ask Azalina to stop him.

Mujahid then tried to explain the issues raised by Azeez over Bank Negara’s report on TH. Again, Azeez interrupted.

Another opposition MP reminded Azalina again that it was “Parit Buntar’s floor”.

But Azalina told Mujahid that if he kept going into details, “even though this is your floor, you will invite provocations from the MPs”.

Mujahid replied that he did not mention any names.

But Azalina argued that if Mujahid went into specifics, it would only provoke MPs to speak on it.

Mujahid replied that all the points he raised were linked to one another.

Azeez continued to interrupt him despite pleas to allow him to finish his debate.

“I am asking the minister (the questions), and not Baling (MP),” Mujahid said.

Then a minute later, Azalina told Mujahid that his time was up.



