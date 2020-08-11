KTM Komuter celebrates 25 years with free tickets

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) will be giving away free tickets to the first 25 passengers at all KTM Komuter stations in the Klang Valley on Aug 25 in conjunction with the KTM Komuter and Electric Train Service (ETS) 25th anniversary celebration.

Prizes comprising free ETS tickets will also be given to winners of the Komuter and ETS Anniversary Congratulatory Message Video Contest which ended yesterday.

The KTM Komuter electric train service has been operating for 25 years while this year also marks the 10th anniversary of the ETS service.

Bernama reported KTMB chief executive officer Kamarulzaman Zainal as saying that the history of the KTM Komuter goes back to Aug 3, 1995 when the service was rolled out starting with the route between Rawang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Back in 1995, the government launched the KTM Komuter service with free rides for 11 days.

“Over the past 25 years, operating seven days a week, KTM Komuter has enabled over 742 million passenger rides to various destinations,” said Kamarulzaman, adding that KTM Komuter was the first electric train introduced in the country.

Meanwhile, the ETS has carried more than 23 million passengers since it was launched in 2010 between Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh.

“Its operations now cover Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis,” he was quoted by the news agency as saying.

On a related issue, Kamarulzaman also said that KTMB will be introducing a new online ticketing system from Aug 17.

The new system known as KTMB Integrated Ticketing System (KITS) is aimed at increasing online ticket sales by being more efficient and secure while reducing congestion at ticket counters.

“We realise our previous problem of too many online users at any one time causing high traffic that affected our online ticketing.

“As such, we want to avoid the problem by using ‘cloud’ technology to ease buying of tickets at the counters or via online at home,” added Kamarulzaman.



