MACC detains 3 Shah Alam council officers over gambling protection racket

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested three enforcement officers from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) suspected of involvement in a gambling protection racket around Sungai Buloh.

A source told FMT that the officers had been collecting bribes every month to protect business premises operating without a licence.

The three officers, aged 41 to 49, were called up to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to give their statements earlier today.

Two of them were from MBSA’s Sungai Buloh branch while the other was from the Shah Alam headquarters.

The source said the officers were believed to have received bribes of between RM300 and RM3,500 a month to protect the illegal business premises.

These included shops selling cigarettes and food without a licence, gambling dens and stalls set up in restricted areas.

They also served as informants by notifying business operators of swoops conducted by authorities.

Today’s development follows the circulation of a video clip on Facebook accusing authorities of covering up illegal gambling activities and illicit cigarette trade in Sungai Buloh. The post also included video recordings of the alleged premises.

It also claimed that the police and MBSA had received bribes from illegal gambling syndicates to allow them to continue operating, and that authorities had not acted on the matter although a report was lodged.

MACC also arrested an Indonesian migrant selling illicit cigarettes who was mentioned in the video clip. The man was handed over to the immigration department as he did not have any travel documents.

The source said the migrant had been operating since 2019, and that he bribed enforcement officers with RM300 every month.

When contacted, MACC deputy commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests and acknowledged the possibility of a bribery syndicate among enforcement officers.

He urged those with information on corrupt enforcement officers to come forward and cooperate with the authorities, assuring that their identity would be protected.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 17(A) of the MACC Act. All four individuals will be brought to court for remand.



