Another MBSA enforcement officer nabbed by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Another Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) enforcement officer has been arrested, bringing to four the number of personnel nabbed for allegedly taking bribes from illegal business operators in Sungai Buloh, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the fourth suspect is attached to the MBSA Sungai Buloh branch.

The 39-year-old officer was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 5pm today when he turned up to give his statement, Khusairi said.

“The officer was alleged to have received bribes of between RM300 and RM3,500 a month from businesses in Sungai Buloh, which the suspect then shared with his three colleagues who were arrested earlier,” he added.

Khusairi said the suspect would be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning for a remand application.

Recently, two video clips shared by the account of one Mohd Asri Hamid, 42, or Asri Janggut, had gone viral on Facebook. The video alleges that the authorities failed to take action against gambling dens and other illegal activities in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, near here.



