Man sentenced to jail for wife abuse falls to his death from Penang courthouse

GEORGE TOWN: A 30-year-old man is said to have fallen to his death from the fifth floor of the magistrates’ court building here yesterday after he was sentenced to two months jail and a RM2,000 fine for abusing his wife.

The man had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his wife.

Before the proceeding started, the man had caused a fuss and was difficult to control, police investigators said. The man had later demanded to be brought to the bathroom as he wanted to defecate.

The court policemen refused and asked him to wait until the proceedings ended. Two policemen took him to the toilet when the hearing ended. The man is believed to have fallen from a window there, dying on the spot.

Penang police chief Sahabudin Abd Manan, said the deceased had earlier threatened to defecate in the courtroom if he was not taken to the toilet.

He said the two policemen had been brought in for questioning.

Sahabudin said the incident was treated as sudden death while the policemen were being investigated under Section 223 of the Penal Code for negligence.



