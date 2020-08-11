National cancer council opens sixth halfway house in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: National Cancer Council Malaysia (Makna) launched its sixth halfway house today which will provide free accommodation for underprivileged cancer patients seeking treatment at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) here.

The NCI offers some of the best cancer treatment services in the country, and the Makna halfway house hopes to alleviate the burden of those undergoing frequent radiotherapy, chemotherapy or check-ups at the institute, especially for people from rural areas or other parts of the country.

The house has four fully furnished bedrooms, a living room and kitchen with basic necessities. It also has WiFi and satellite TV service. Transport to and from the hospital is also provided.

“Through our observation, patients travel far (for treatment), especially from the most rural parts of the country,” said Makna general manager Farahida Mohd Farid.

“They have difficulty paying travel and accommodation charges when making trips to the hospital, so we hope such facilities will ease their burden and help them undergo treatment without any interruption.”

Makna’s first halfway house in Johor Bahru was launched in 2016, followed with similar facilities in Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak and Sabah.

Farahida said Makna planned to open three more houses in Gombak, Cheras and Petaling Jaya next year.

NCI deputy director Dr Muhamad Azrin Omar told FMT that such halfway houses helped the health ministry reduce costs and save resources by minimising the number of beds taken up at public hospitals.

Adding that the ministry was committed to providing universal health coverage, he said Makna’s halfway houses provided underprivileged cancer patients with more options as they sought treatment.

“We must not allow anyone to have difficulties in getting treatment because of financial problems,” he said.

“The Makna house in Putrajaya is cosy and has a pleasant ambience. The patients will love it.”



