182 arrested under RMCO, including for karaoke activities

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 182 people yesterday for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including 11 who took part in activities in unlicensed karaoke outlets.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today that 18 were remanded, two released on bail and 162 issued compounds.

He said the offences included flouting Covid-19 SOPs, failure to wear a face mask, violating quarantine regulations and participating in large gatherings that made physical distancing difficult.

According to him, 4,814 compliance task force teams, involving 17,174 personnel, conducted checks at 4,139 supermarkets, 5,835 restaurants, 1,812 hawker stalls, 1,802 factories, 3,944 banks and 966 government offices.

They also monitored 1,210 land transport terminals, 248 water transport terminals and 108 air transport terminals.

As part of the ongoing Ops Benteng, police mounted 70 roadblocks and inspected 33,335 vehicles. Ten were detained for flouting immigration laws.

Meanwhile, 9,984 people have flown into the country from July 24 to Aug 11. They have been placed at 61 hotels and five government training institutes for mandatory quarantine.

Of these, 20 were tested positive and sent to a hospital for treatment.

Police also conducted 1,559 checks on those undergoing mandatory home quarantine. Two individuals will face action for failing to comply with SOPs.

