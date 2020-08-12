Cops tracking down alleged kidney trafficker

PETALING JAYA: Police say they are investigating claims of a Malaysian kidney trafficker who allegedly used social media to target poverty-stricken victims from around the world to sell their organs.

Speaking to FMT, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the authorities were tracking down the man.

“Investigation is on,” he said.

The man had boasted of his activities in a report by UK paper The Sun, saying he arranged £85,000 transplant “packages” for British tourists which included “under the table” bribes for the kidney transplant operations to be conducted in the Philippines.

“In Manila, cash is king. Money talks,” said the man who claimed to have masterminded 45 illicit kidney sales.

He also claimed to have more than 100 potential kidney sellers worldwide.



