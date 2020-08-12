Couple nabbed for removing Covid-19 wristbands to go shopping

KUALA PERLIS: A married couple was arrested today after they removed their Covid-19 quarantine wristbands to buy groceries outside their targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) area.

Kangar district police chief Wari Kiew said the 54-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were nabbed at the Jalan Simpang Empat-Kuala Sanglang roadblock while returning to Kampung Kuala Sanglang on a motorcycle at 3.30pm.

“They were behaving in a suspicious manner. After questioning, they admitted to removing their quarantine tags, claiming they suffered an allergic reaction from wearing them.

“They also confessed to using rat trails to avoid other roadblocks as they wanted to buy groceries,” he said.

The couple was released on police bail.



