Cuepacs proposes limit on duty, rotation to keep civil servants honest

KUALA LUMPUR: Cuepacs has proposed a limit on duty or a rotation system among civil servants, especially those in enforcement agencies, to avoid a breach of integrity and corruption.

Its president Adnan Mat said this would prevent civil servants from becoming too complacent, less competent or be inclined to abuse their power.

“For closed agencies such as the local authorities, an employee’s job scope can be amended every three years or by making internal changes which, in turn, will increase their skills,” he said today.

However, Adnan said, there should be a minimum period for an employee to be placed in one department so that he or she will have time to learn new skills.

He said although Cuepacs was concerned about breach of integrity and trust issues involving civil servants, it still hoped that they would be accorded a fair and transparent trial if charged.

He said Cuepacs would not protect anyone who violated the law, adding that they should face the music for their wrongdoing.

Adnan said civil servants must always remember the oath they took to serve the people and country, and they should set a good example by complying with the regulations and laws of the country.



