Health ministry probes claim of Covid-19 case in Lembah Pantai school

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry is investigating a claim that a student from a school in Seri Pantai, Lembah Pantai, has been infected with Covid-19, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said the Form Five student has been screened for Covid-19 and is awaiting the results.

However, the individual tested positive for dengue.

A total of 42 close contacts have been identified. Thirty-four are students and eight teachers. Twenty-eight have been screened, and 14 others asked to present themselves to a clinic for testing.

Based on the initial investigations, Noor Hisham said, the student had suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea on Aug 9.

The student was brought to a private clinic the next day and was referred to a medical centre.

He said the ministry had received one report from the school about a symptomatic student, and added that disinfection and sanitisation were being carried out at various locations.

Noor Hisham also reminded the public to only follow official announcements on Covid-19 cases reported by the ministry.

“Reports from any other sources are deemed speculation until investigations have been carried out and the cases confirmed by the ministry,” he said.

