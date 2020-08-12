Kelantan ready to make Rantau Panjang a district

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is planning to upgrade Rantau Panjang, known as a duty-free zone, to a district to allow further development into a viable tourist destination.

Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said if the town in Pasir Mas could not be made into a full district, the state government plans to upgrade it into a sub-district similar to Lojing.

“Rantau Panjang can already be separated from Pasir Mas because of its viability. The state government is prepared to make it a district,” he said in reply to Abd Rahman Yunus (PAS-Pasir Tumboh) at the state assembly sitting here today.

However, Amar said traders in Rantau Panjang should sell more branded items rather than cheap products which would be more in line with the area’s change in status.

“(They have to) offer more products, including branded ones, to lure more tourists to Rantau Panjang,” he said, adding that a food court offering famous and traditional Kelantanese food should be built there for the same purpose.



