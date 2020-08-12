Klang API level hits an ‘unhealthy’ 157

PETALING JAYA: The air quality in Johan Setia, Klang, has reached “unhealthy” levels because of local fires from agricultural activities in the Johan Setia farm area, according to the Department of Environment.

A department spokesman told FMT the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Klang stood at 157.

An API reading of under 50 means the air quality is good, 51-100 moderate, 101-200 unhealthy, 201-300 very unhealthy, and above 300 hazardous.

The spokesman said an air quality monitoring station had been set up in Johan Setia to monitor the situation.

The dry and hot weather from June to September is exacerbating the situation.

“Further, the Johan Setia farm area is massive and consists of peatland, so it takes longer for smoke to disperse even though the fires have been put out. The smoke affects the air quality readings in the area,” the spokesman added.



