MACC nabs Melaka cops over bribery

PETALING JAYA: The Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two police officers, including a station chief, on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes.

According to a source, the two who are attached to the Tenggara police station demanded a bribe to forego taking action against a businessman for flouting the movement control order (MCO).

The suspects, including the 57-year-old police station chief, were detained in a raid last night.

“During the raid, bribes amounting to RM6,000 were recovered from the police station chief’s office,” said the source.

The suspects have been brought to the Melaka Magistrate’s Court for remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

When contacted, Melaka MACC chief Awangkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awang Ismail confirmed the arrests but declined to comment further.



