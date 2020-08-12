Malaysia Airports speeding up washroom refurbishments at KLIA, klia2

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has refurbished the washrooms at the country’s main gateway, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, commonly known as KUL.

This includes both terminals under KUL, namely KLIA and klia2.

Speaking to FMT, Mohd Arif Jaafar, the acting senior general manager of MAHB subsidiary Malaysia Airports Sepang, said the refurbishment exercise began in 2017.

“But with Covid-19 affecting travel, it gives us the opportunity to speed up the washroom refurbishments over the next 12 to 18 months.”

To date, the functionality, and ambiance of 225 washrooms at KLIA have been revamped with another 94 washrooms set to be completed by 2021.

“As for klia2, the refurbishment of 102 washrooms will be carried out in phases over the next two to three years.”

Arif said the washrooms were redesigned to give a fresh look and equipped with the latest fittings, ensuring comfort and convenience.

“The new design is aimed at creating a soothing and pleasant ambiance while facilitating more efficient operations and maintenance activities. We’ve looked at every aspect of what an excellent and user-friendly washroom should have, and we’ve made sure these are put in place from the anti-fingerprint mirrors to the washbasin to the cubical height, among others. No detail has been overlooked.”

He added that individual hand dryers, anti-cockroach and odour floor traps, and individual ventilation units had been installed for every cubicle.

“Hygiene and cleanliness are paramount, and we want passengers to feel comfortable and safe, especially amid the pandemic so we are looking at further enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our disinfection initiatives.”

This, he said, would be done through the use of automated UV disinfection units which would be placed at washrooms.



