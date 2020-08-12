Sabah MACC arrests ex-govt agency deputy head over suspected false claims

KOTA KINABALU: A former deputy director of a government agency was arrested today by graft busters for allegedly making false claims totalling more than RM14,000.

According to sources, the 40-year-old woman was arrested at the Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here when she went to record her statement at 10am.

It was learned that early investigations found the suspect had made the claim by submitting fake receipts for the implementation of government programmes between July 2013 and August 2014.

Sabah MACC director S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest.

“The suspect is out on MACC bail and the case is being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code,” he added.



