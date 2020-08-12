Selangor ‘cruel’ to demolish small business premises, says MP

KUALA LUMPUR: A Barisan Nasional MP accused the Selangor government of being “cruel” for demolishing the premises of several small businesses in Sungai Buloh earlier today.

Noh Omar (BN-Tanjung Karang) urged Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin to intervene in the matter to help the business owners who were still recovering from the impact of the movement control order.

“I support actions to demolish businesses that sell alcohol, that are gambling dens and illegal entertainment centres. But don’t demolish the stalls of small businessmen.

“Why do that? Don’t make them the victims of such cruel actions,” he said while debating the Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) had earlier today acted against several business premises operating without permission in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, including illegal entertainment centres.

MBSA also issued 98 information notices and seven demolition notices to 94 premises.

According to the deputy mayor of Shah Alam, Mohd Rashidi Ruslan, MBSA’s operation also involved stalls that operated without licences at roadsides, causing traffic jams.

After going to Sungai Buloh to check on the situation, Noh claimed that the notices issued did not comply with the law, adding that MBSA had immediately demolished some premises after issuing the notice.

Meanwhile, Zuraida, while winding up the debate involving her ministry, said she could not answer as the matter had become part of a police probe.

She said, however, that she would contact MBSA to find out what the real issue was.



