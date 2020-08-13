Contraband cigarettes worth RM6 million seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities seized 8,150,000 cigarettes worth more than RM6.1 million and arrested six locals in special operations to weed out syndicates distributing contraband cigarettes in Johor and Negeri Sembilan on Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the suspects detained were between 21 and 49 years old.

He said in the first raid carried out in Masai, Johor Bahru, five local men were detained for possessing a total of 4,100,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes of various brands worth more than RM3 million.

“As a result of the investigation and additional information obtained by the police from the first raid, we carried out a follow-up raid at the rest and service area in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan on the same day.

“Another local man, believed to be linked to the first raid, was arrested while driving a lorry carrying 4,050,000 sticks of contraband cigarettes worth more than RM3 million,” he said in a statement.

He said that as a result of the two raids, the police also confiscated several lorries and a car with a total value of RM220,000.

Acryl Sani said the five suspects in the first raid were remanded at the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters for four days until Aug 15 while the suspect arrested in the second raid was remanded until Aug 14.

The case is being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967.



