Cross-border travel to Singapore fully booked for first 3 days

JOHOR BAHRU: Applications for cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes beginning next Monday have reached their maximum quota for the first three days.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said the department had received 180 RGL and 6,000 PCA requests for the first three days since applications opened last Monday.

“The quota for Aug 17, 18 and 19 has been filled up. Under the RGL, we will allow 400 people a week, meaning 50 and 60 a day. As for the PCA, it’s 2,000 people a day.”

He said those who had applied for cross-border travel would only know the outcome a day before their travel dates.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, he said, the relevant departments and agencies, including police and the Johor Health Department, would deploy sufficient personnel at the bus, pedestrian, car and motorcycle lanes.

Earlier, Baharuddin had briefed the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore borders at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here.

On July 26, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and his Singapore counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, met at the halfway point of the Causeway to mark the agreement by both countries to reopen their borders next Monday.

The RGL will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries while the PCA will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents, who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work.



