Foreign tycoons can control nation if MPs can be bought over, says Mat Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: A Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader has claimed that foreign tycoons are able to control Malaysia if MPs can be easily bought over.

Former defence minister Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) said many international lobbyists are keen to assert their influence on MPs and eventually control the government.

He made the remarks when commenting on the change of government and the fall of the PH administration.

“We are concerned when the mandate of the people is no longer being respected,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

He also maintained that MPs who can be bought over are a threat to the country.

“Assuming that an allocation to acquire an MP is RM30 million to RM40 million, this is certainly a small sum of money to a foreign billionaire.

“Just rope in 112 MPs and he’s able to control Malaysia … it doesn’t matter whether this is on the side of the government or opposition,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also known as Mat Sabu, said PH, which comprises his party Amanah, PKR and DAP, had conducted a study on the coalition’s consecutive defeats during last year’s by-elections.

“We anticipate that PH may be staring at defeat in the forthcoming general election given the people have begun to reject the coalition. We have discussed and are figuring out how to get the people to continue supporting us in accordance with democratic principles.

“But if the government is ‘robbed’ half-way through the back door, it’s difficult for us to accept that we are defeated by the people.”

Mohamad went on to claim that the fall of PH had long been planned by certain quarters.

This prompted Perikatan Nasional’s MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) to remind Mohamad that the PH coalition fell when its then chairman, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, resigned as the prime minister.

“Don’t make blind accusations … If Mahathir didn’t give up his post, the government wouldn’t have changed,” added Azeez.



