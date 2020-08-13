Govt plans to unveil Digital Economy Master Plan in October

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is expected to launch the Digital Economy Master Plan in October as an initiative to expand all sectors, including non-manufacturing, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said that last year, the international trade and industry ministry (Miti) introduced the Industry4WRD policy, but this only involved the manufacturing sector.

“Miti has decided to expand the policy to include the non-manufacturing sector. The government has almost completed a study on the fourth industrial revolution and it will be merged with the digital economy,” he said after launching “Menjana Ekonomi Digital @ Pasarman.com” here today.

With the plan in hand, Mustapa said, growth in other sectors can be accelerated.

“We will present it to the government, and once it has been approved, it will be announced within two months.”

He said the government was coordinating the study with agencies related to the digital sector’s growth.

“Currently, it mostly involves the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the communications and multimedia ministry, but there are other parties as well, so this requires coordination.

“We are studying ways to boost the digital sector as it has become more relevant and urgent for us to coordinate these efforts in view of Covid-19,” he said.



