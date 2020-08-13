Man claims evicted from apartment because of ‘wrong race’

SUBANG JAYA: An Indian renter has been kicked out of his Subang Jaya apartment less than two weeks after moving in, with the management saying the owner prefers a Chinese tenant.

David (not his real name) told FMT he was given just hours to vacate his apartment after the management forwarded him several Whatsapp messages from the owner asking him to leave.

“I had heard about this happening before, but it’s still shocking that it’s happening to me,” he said, calling it “ridiculous”. He said he felt “sad and disappointed”.

After sharing his story on Facebook, David found scores of netizens coming to his support.

“People need to be aware that this is still happening in Malaysia,” he said, adding that he had sought legal advice and intended to seek compensation.

This comes less than two weeks after Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said a law to address racial discrimination in the property market would be brought to Parliament early next year.

FMT has contacted the property management company, which confirmed David’s story.



