Many questions, no answers on Covid-19 vaccine, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry this evening said it has yet to receive any research data on the discovery of a new vaccine to treat Covid-19.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said they have many questions, but no answers are forthcoming at the moment.

“(This includes) whether it is effective or the extent of its coverage.

“Or do we need a booster and its frequency. So, yes, we have a lot of questions. But we have yet to see a publication of the research carried out.

“We will wait and read up on the research, if any. Only then can we tell if the vaccine is effective,” he said at a press conference.

Noor Hisham said, for now, there was no scientific proof to show how effective the new vaccine was.

He said it was important to study its effectiveness as well as whether it had any side effects before the ministry could recommend it.

This follows reports that Russia had approved a Covid-19 vaccine named “Sputnik V” for foreign markets.

Reuters reported that Russia had already received requests from more than 20 countries for one billion doses of its newly registered vaccine, since approving it two days ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the approval after less than two months of human testing.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



