Nepali guard in assault video charged with outraging modesty of woman

PETALING JAYA: The Nepali security guard whose assault was captured in a video that went viral was today charged in the Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur with outraging the modesty of a woman on two separate occasions.

Eslam Husen was charged with committing both offences on July 3 at the lobby of the M3 Residences and in the lift of the apartments in Gombak.

He claimed trial to both charges.

His lawyer, M Varunchelvam, said Eslam “vehemently denied” the charges. “He will fight the case,” Varunchelvam told FMT.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin denied Eslam bail on grounds he did not have a valid visa or permit.

Later, in a separate Magistrate’s Court, Eslam was charged under Section 6 (1) © of the Immigration Act with entering the country without a valid travel document.

However, no plea was taken as an interpreter was unavailable.

The case was fixed for case management on Sept 25.

Eslam, 26, was nabbed on Aug 5 after he had given his statement over being assaulted by Ram Gopal Murau, a fellow Nepali, who was subsequently jailed for four months.



