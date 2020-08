KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the authorities will no longer issue compounds to those who breach their Covid-19 quarantine but will take them to court instead.

At a press conference here today, he said it would be up to the courts to decide on the sentence, which could include a jail term.

MORE TO COME

