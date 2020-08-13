Sarawak to build temporary CIQ complex in Telok Melano

KUCHING: Sarawak has decided to build a temporary Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Telok Melano to improve security between the state and Kalimantan, which is part of Indonesia.

Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said Putrajaya has approved the construction of a CIQ in Telok Melano, but the state government has decided to fork out RM500,000 to build a temporary complex using containers following an influx of crossborder visitors from Kalimantan after the opening of the Telok Melano-Sematan Pan Borneo Highway stretch last year.

He said Putrajaya has yet to provide an allocation for the construction of the project.

“The proposed cost to build a permanent CIQ on a 7ha site is more than RM20 million and that will be borne by the federal government,” he said after a working visit to Telok Melano today.

Construction of the CIQ has been included in the 12th Malaysia Plan. Last November, Tanjung Datu assemblyman Jamilah Anu had urged the federal government to expedite construction of the CIQ which was proposed in 2017.

“Since the opening of the Telok Melano-Sematan Pan Borneo Highway stretch in January 2019, Kampung Telok Melano has been receiving visitors from our neighbours from West Kalimantan non-stop.

“We welcome them, but they must comply with our immigration and customs procedures.

“Therefore, I urge that the construction of the proposed mini CIQ complex be expedited to regulate these crossboundary visitors,” she added.



