Self-confessed organ trafficker surrenders to Sarawak police

KUCHING: A 48-year-old man who recently told a British newspaper of his involvement in an international human organs trade has been arrested after surrendering himself at the Kuching district police headquarters here today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dev Kumar said the suspect turned up at the police station at about 1.45pm after knowing that he was being hunted by police following a claim he made to an undercover reporter from The Sun that he brokered sales of kidneys obtained from poor victims.

“The man will be remanded tomorrow morning for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,” said Dev.

The Sun reported on Aug 8 that the man had told its journalist he could arrange for illegal transplant tourism packages for Britons.

In the article, the man was described as a sinister broker who had masterminded 45 illicit kidney sales and had used Facebook to lure poverty-stricken victims from around the world to sell their organs to desperate patients.



