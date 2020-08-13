Suspected drug dealer nabbed after cops shoot at car’s tyres

KUALA LUMPUR: Police fired several shots at a car’s tyres before stopping it and arresting a man believed to be distributing drugs at Jalan Sentul here this evening.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said police, acting on a tip-off, stopped the car driven by a 38-year-old Malaysian and asked him to get out.

However, the man tried to escape by reversing his car three times and hitting an unmarked police car.

“Police fired several shots at the rear right tyre and front tyre but the suspect still tried to flee by driving up the curb. Police then shot at the front left tyre and the car came to a stop. They arrested the driver,” Mazlan said in a statement.

He said police found 450gm of heroin and 151gm of syabu under the front passenger seat. The suspect – a sundry shop helper with five drug-related offences – also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.



