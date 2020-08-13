TV host pleads not guilty to threatening ex-girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: An international TV personality pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to the charge of making criminal threats against his former girlfriend two years ago.

Joey James Ghazlan, 40, better known as Joey G, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

Ghazlan was charged with criminal intimidation against Patricia Sue Lin by sending a threatening email to intimidate her at a condominium in Sentul here at 2.19am on May 19, 2018.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar did not offer any bail to Ghazlan, saying it was a non-bailable offence.

However, lawyers K Shalvin and Navin Punj asked the court to allow him bail, saying he would comply with the conditions.

The court allowed Ghazlan bail of RM4,000 in two sureties, and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and not to harass the prosecution witnesses.

Ghazlan is also not allowed to harass the complainant and her family and has to report to the nearest police station once a month until disposal of the case.

The court set Sept 17 for case mention and submission of documents.



