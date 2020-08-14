Ahmad Maslan fails again to quash money laundering, false statement charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed an application by Ahmad Maslan for a revision of a lower court’s decision to dismiss his bid to have the money laundering and false statement charges against him dropped.

Judicial commissioner Aslam Zainuddin who dismissed the application said there was no mistake by the Sessions Court in dismissing the Pontian MP’s bid.

“Therefore, the court decided not to use its power to review the decision of the lower court (Sessions Court),” Aslam said.

Ahmad, 54, who was charged with money laundering, was alleged to have violated Section 113 (1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 by not stating his real income regarding the RM2 million he received from former prime minister Najib Razak in the income tax return form for assessment year 2013.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Inland Revenue Board, Duta branch, in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4 (1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

He was also charged with giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the same issue at the Parliament building here on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32 (8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Ahmad, said the grounds given by the Sessions Court that his client’s application was premature were not apt.

“This is because the application can be entered at any stage as the case has been submitted. Anyone can make such an application if it is baseless.

“The purpose of our review application is to get My Lord’s permission, if the Sessions Court has erred.

“In this case, no notice or instruction was issued to my client over his delay in making payment and so on,” Hamidi said.

On July 24, the Sessions Court dismissed Ahmad’s application for the charges against him to be dropped on grounds that they were premature. The court then set Oct 1, 2, 16 and 23, as well as Nov 6 and Dec 24 to hear the case, and fixed Sept 24 for case management.



