Cabinet members meet behind transparent shields

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet members met in the same room today, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with ministers separated by transparent barriers.

In a Facebook posting, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the move was aimed at maintaining physical distancing in an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“Today’s meeting is also the first time all members of the Cabinet can gather and hold a face-to-face meeting in the same room,” according to the posting, which was also accompanied by four pictures showing the atmosphere of the meeting.

It said that to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintain physical distancing, the previous Cabinet meetings were held at three different locations in Perdana Putra Building.



