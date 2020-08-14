Engineer fined RM4,000 for posting half-naked photo of ex-girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: A software engineer was fined RM4,000 by the magistrates’ court here today for posting a half-naked photo of his former girlfriend on a fake Instagram account in her name.

Magistrate S Mageswary passed the sentence after Ahmad Firdaus Mohd Suki, 35, pleaded guilty to the charge. The court also ordered that he serve four months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Ahmad Firdaus was charged with posting the photo on a fake Instagram account using her name at an apartment in Bandar Baru Sentul here at 1am on Aug 6.

His lawyer Muhammad Rhastdan Abdul Wahab appealed for leniency as this was Ahmad Firdaus’s first offence. “The accused is only earning RM2,500 a month and looking after his elderly parents,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence as the accused’s action had humiliated the victim.

It is understood that at the time of the incident, there was a misunderstanding between the accused and the victim over the phone resulting in the victim wanting to end the relationship.

The accused then threatened to post the victim’s half-naked photo on Instagram, causing the victim to lodge a police report on the matter.



