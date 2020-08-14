Lorry operator told to answer for seven-death crash

PUTRAJAYA: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has issued a show-cause letter to the operator of the trailer lorry involved in a fatal road crash on Tuesday at Jalan Keramat Pulai, Simpang Pulai, Ipoh.

Seven people, including two children, were killed while three more were injured after a collision at Simpang Pulai between their Perodua Alza MPV and a trailer-lorry at Km5 Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the operator must reply to the show cause letter within three days.

He said APAD will compile its recommendations on an appropriate action. “The recommendations will be issued on Aug 17,” he said.

Wee said the transport ministry would not hesitate to take stern action on any road user found to have violated road regulations.

Wee said the safety of road users and land public transport operators were the top priorities of the ministry.

“Under the terms of their operator’s licenses, all land public transport operators are required to adhere to the highest safety standards with regards to their vehicles,” he said.

Wee said the ministry would not tolerate any violations of safety standards and practices, and operators who failed to do so would face the fullest extent of existing related laws.

“The ministry will not hesitate to revoke the operator’s license and vehicle permit and pursue administrative and court actions against errant operators who flout safety rules and regulations required in the terms of the operator’s license,” he said.



