MACC takes corruption fight to multiplayer online game

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has collaborated with the Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF) to promote awareness on anti-bribery and corruption among youths through e-sports.

The collaboration, carried out through a popular online multiplayer battle royale game, PlayUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was launched by the MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki at its headquarters on Aug 11.

MESF said in a statement that the collaboration was a “solid effort” to focus on the younger generation and to educate them on anti-corruption issues.

“Reporting of crime and corruption online is now a distinct approach that established enforcement agencies are actively participating in.

“Ananth S Nathan (MESF president) looks forward to the e-sports community to embrace good values through this course and commends admirable support from the government agencies towards e-sports,” it said.

The tournament, named the MACC PUBG I-Challenge Tournament 2020, will run in “arena mode” and is open for registration until tomorrow, with state qualifying rounds set to begin on Aug 17.



