Najib fails to quash 1MDB audit report charge

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed former prime minister Najib Razak’s application to strike out the charge of tampering with the 1MDB final audit report.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the charge against Najib, 67, was not misleading as alleged.

“The grounds given by the applicant (Najib) should only be considered at the end of the prosecution case.

“It’s premature for the court to consider the grounds (to strike out the charge) at this stage,” he said.

Najib had applied to be acquitted of the tampering charge, claiming it was groundless and oppressive.

He is accused of abusing his power in order to obtain immunity from legal action and causing amendments to the finalised 1MDB audit report before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee.

Former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, 44, is accused of abetting him.

If convicted, Najib will face jail of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Arul will face a similar punishment if found guilty.



