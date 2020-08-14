Organ trafficker remanded 7 days

KUCHING: The man who surrendered to the police yesterday, claiming his involvement in an international human organs trade, has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

The remand order against the 48-year-old man was issued at the Kuching Subordinate Courts here today.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dev Kumar M M Sree yesterday confirmed the arrest of the man, who surrendered himself at the Kuching district police headquarters.

In a statement, Dev Kumar said the suspect had surrendered after finding out he was wanted by the police following a claim he made to an undercover reporter from The Sun that he had brokered the sales of kidneys obtained from poor victims.

The Sun reported in an article on Aug 8 that the man said he could arrange illegal transplant tourism packages for Britons.

Police are investigating the case under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.



