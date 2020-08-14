Petrol price to go up by 5 sen, diesel by 3 sen

PETALING JAYA: Fuel prices will see a slight increase across the board from midnight to Aug 21, the finance ministry announced today.

The prices for both RON97 and RON95 will go up by five sen and will retail at RM1.98 and RM1.68 per litre respectively.

The price of diesel will be increased by three sen, retailing at RM1.82 per litre.

The ministry said the price increase was due to changes in refined product prices, in line with current crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price change and take appropriate measures to ensure the well-being of the people,” it added.



