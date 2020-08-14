Singapore court dismisses appeals by 2 Malaysians on death row

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysians on death row today failed in their appeals for a stay of execution.

“We dismiss the appeals,” Court of Appeal judges Andrew Phang, Judith Prakash and Woo Bih Li stated in their written judgment released on the Supreme Court’s website.

A Gobi and K Datchinamurthy were convicted of drug-related offences and sentenced to death.

In their affidavit, they said, among other issues, the press statement by Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) dated Jan 16 claimed that it had discovered that the methods used in judicial executions in Singapore were brutal and unlawful.

The duo’s applications were made on Jan 28 and dismissed by the High Court on Feb 13.

The appellants, who were represented by M Ravi, an advocate and solicitor with Carson Law Chambers, then appealed.

In maintaining the High Court’s decision, the Court of Appeal, among others, said the LFL press statement did not provide a sufficient basis to grant leave to commence a judicial review.

“Media statements on their own are not reliable evidence and the LFL press statement, in particular, did not identify the source of the information or its relevance to the present-day conduct of judicial executions,” it stated.



