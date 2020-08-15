3-cornered fight in Slim by-election

TANJUNG MALIM: It will be a three-cornered contest in the Slim by-election on Aug 29.

The candidates announced after nominations closed at the Tanjung Malim District Council building this morning are Zaidi Aziz of Barisan Nasional (BN), Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi representing Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party Pejuang and standing as an independent, and another independent, S Sentharasekara.

Zaidi, 43, is the Tanjung Malim acting Umno division chief, Amir Khusyairi, 38, is a Perak-born syarie lawyer, and Sentharasekara, 44, a professor.

Their names were announced by returning officer Shamsul Ridzuan Idris.

The by-election was called following the death of BN assemblyman Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, of a heart attack on July 15.

In the last general election, Khusairi retained the seat with a majority of 2,183 votes, defeating PPBM’s Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS’ Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.



