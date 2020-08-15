Analysts expect tame PPBM polls without Dr M’s faction

PETALING JAYA: Two political analysts predict a largely tame affair at the PPBM elections which kick off today, now that Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been booted out of the party he founded.

Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya also expect the elections to be a platform to shore up support for party leader Muhyiddin Yassin.

Azmi says there is no doubt that whoever is elected to lead the youth and women’s wings, Armada and Srikandi respectively, will be aligned to Muhyiddin.

He also feels that as PPBM is currently under attack, both internally and externally, by those aligned to Mahathir, the main priority for Muhyiddin’s faction is to not muddle the situation any further.

“Which is why there is no contest for the top two posts (party president and deputy president),” he told FMT. “This is to show that Muhyiddin has full support, while his deputy is also backing him.”

Azmi said the contest for the Armada and Srikandi leaderships might be a fierce battle as some of the candidates are staunch supporters of Mahathir.

However, several members have faced disciplinary action, including memberships being revoked and their candidacy being cancelled.

Candidates who are parliamentarians and ministers would have an edge over their challengers.

Awang Azman said the absence of Mahathir and those aligned to him would result in a less competitive election.

PPBM members would be reluctant to challenge Muhyiddin’s presidency as it was akin to challenging the authority of the prime minister, especially after action was taken against those purportedly aligned to Mahathir.

“So, the safest way is to allow Muhyiddin to continue leading.”

Awang Azman said the focus would be on the contest for the vice-presidency, currently held by former Election Commission chairman Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, who is aligned with Mahathir.

He said Abdul Rashid was somewhat under-appreciated in the party, despite his contributions at the last general election. “If Rashid loses, it shows PPBM members cannot see the forest for the trees.”

Elections for leadership positions in Armada will be held on Saturday and for Srikandi on Sunday. The elections for the supreme council will be on Aug 22.



