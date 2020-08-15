Be realistic on seat demand, Umno leader tells PPBM

PETALING JAYA: A Johor Umno leader has asked PPBM to be realistic in its demand for seats in the coming general election as the party’s grassroots may be weakened by members jumping to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party.

Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamad said PPBM faces a challenge as its grassroots support is considered weak in Perikatan Nasional (PN), and may weaken further in the near future.

“PPBM will be a decimated party after Pejuang pulls it apart,” Nur Jazlan told FMT, referring to Mahathir’s newly announced Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Earlier today, PPBM confirmed that it had expelled 282 members, including several assemblymen, nationwide for violating the party constitution.

Party president Muhyiddin Yassin also announced that PPBM will join Muafakat Nasional, the pact forged between Umno and PAS.

However, Nur Jazlan said Umno remains the biggest party in the pact, which “makes Umno the leading member”.

Because of that, he said, PPBM should be “realistic about the number of seats they deserve in GE15 under Muafakat Nasional”.

Political tussling over seat allocations for Perikatan Nasional parties in the next elections is expected to heat up because some Umno leaders may not want to give up their traditional seats for PPBM.

Meanwhile, Perlis Umno chief Shahidan Kassim said he welcomed PPBM into Muafakat Nasional.

“We need more friends, especially since Umno, PAS and PPBM are Malay-based parties,” the Arau MP said, adding that this will make them stronger.

However, on seat allocation between PPBM and Umno, he said he will allow the party leaders to decide.



